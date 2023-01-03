WHITEFIELD — Two North Country Healthcare physicians have completed a statewide leadership development program.
Edward Laverty, PA-C, at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, and Javier Cardenas, MD, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin, have recently completed the New Hampshire Physician Leadership Development Program.
The two-year, cohort-based program is a collaboration between the New Hampshire Medical Society, the New Hampshire Hospital Association and nationally recognized thought leaders from the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics and College of Health and Human Services.
The program is designed to cultivate effective physician leadership within the Granite State from the bedside to the boardroom by teaching management, communication and leadership skills, furthering effective communications between the medical staff and administration, and empowering physicians to foster change among their colleagues.
Launched in 2018, the Physician Leadership Development Program has supported more than 50 aspiring physicians from across the state.
“As the first physician assistant accepted into this program, I am grateful to have been considered and included,” said Laverty. “I found the program highly engaging, and I have been able to implement the skills I gained, positively impacting my relationships with fellow clinicians and senior leaders at UCVH and NCH.”
A prime example of the implementation is the Occupational Health Program Laverty began at UCVH.
“Occupational health will fill a void in the community, allowing people to stay closer to home and work, to support their healthcare needs,” said Laverty. “We have ten companies we are servicing already, and we’re looking forward to adding more.”
Developing and engaging physicians in leadership roles and decisions ultimately serves the strategic goals of New Hampshire’s health care system.
Leadership development programs help improve relationships and build a solid foundation that encourages alignment among physicians, hospitals, and other key stakeholders as larger-scale transformational issues are addressed.
“I’m grateful to North Country Healthcare for investing in my career,” said Cardenas. This program has given me the tools I need to be more effective in my role, as well as to look for more opportunities to raise the bar at AVH,” said Cardenas.
North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities focused on the health and well-being of dozens of communities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire, as well as in Vermont, Maine, and southern Canada.
Mission-driven to improve lives by assuring consistently excellent, integrated healthcare, NCH employs hundreds of highly trained individuals who deliver integrated patient care through three community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services.
The leading comprehensive healthcare network is comprised of UCVH, AVH, North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton, and Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
At more than 1,000 employees strong, NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.
