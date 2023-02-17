Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Creatively Helping To Drive Downtown Economy

St. Johnsbury is bustling, with another record-breaking year of new businesses opening and exciting events and activities in every season. Much of this bustle seems to be driven by a decidedly creative group of community members. The creative economy–which encompasses economic development activities that include the arts, culture, design, makers, and artisanal products of all kinds–makes up a large proportion of our local economy.
The report, ‘Building on a Legacy of Creativity’ (Vermont Creative Network, 2018), found that the concentration of creative industries is 31% higher in the Northeast Kingdom than in the rest of the country. Discover St. Johnsbury wants to learn more about how the creative economy is affecting St. Johnsbury’s growth, so, as director, I set out to interview a selection of both new and existing business owners in downtown St. Johnsbury to share their stories and insights.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is a cooperative craft and fine art gallery located at 430 Railroad St. The shop features the hand-crafted work of more than 100 artists, and hosts rotating exhibitions in the Backroom Gallery. For more than 25 years, the Guild has provided a marketplace for local artists and artisans to reach a wider audience.
Sewake: How did the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild (NEKAG) get its start?
NEKAG Board Members Amanda Weisenfeld & Kathy Hoffer: The NEKAG began with 10 artists coming together. Our goal was to create a storefront where local artists could showcase and sell our work. In September 1997, we opened a store in the former Catamount Arts building. After that first holiday season, it became clear that we needed to relocate for increased visibility and growth. It was March 1998 when we made the move to our current location.
Sewake: Over the past 25 years, has the business evolved?
Weisenfeld & Hoffer: Within five years of moving, we had the opportunity to expand into the retail space next to us. This allowed us to increase the number of artists we represented–now over 100–and to create our Backroom Gallery, where we have curated a variety of outstanding exhibitions featuring Guild members, and others.
Recently, we were able to hire a store coordinator due to a generous bequest from a valued friend of the NEKAG, the late Bob Manning. This has brought much needed sales skills and consistency to our front counter. All other jobs to maintain the store continue to be carried out by volunteer Guild members.
One thing has stayed the same: All sales are on a 60/40 consignment arrangement. 60 percent of each sale goes to the artist and 40 percent goes to supporting the costs of operating the retail space. To this day, we are one of the few Vermont galleries continuing the 60/40 model. We realize in this day and age that artists have a variety of venues to sell through, which were not available in 1997, but we always say “cover all your selling options, including brick and mortar.”
Sewake: Tell us about your participating artisans.
Weisenfeld & Hoffer: The artistic community of the Northeast Kingdom is like a connected puzzle. We share, we communicate, we mentor, we support each other. We are like boats on the ocean. When one boat rises we all float. Artists in the northeast Kingdom are inspired by the natural beauty around them. They paint, print, and photograph the fall, the winter, and the main street landmarks of our community.
From the beginning, all of our artists have been juried to maintain quality of expression in a wide variety of mediums, including beautifully hand-crafted work in clay, fiber, glass, paper, wood, jewelry, and fine art. The NEKAG is predominantly filled with Vermont artists, although several years ago we decided to include our friends from across the border in New Hampshire.
Sewake: How do you see creativity at work in St. Johnsbury?
Weisenfeld & Hoffer: In recent years we have seen a blossoming of new creative retail options, eateries, breweries, distilleries. Together we all make St. Johnsbury a place to meet friends, visit, and shop. The downtown events, like Final Fridays and St. J Sparkles, have been a major draw to bringing people out and onto Railroad Street. The St. J Art on the Street Art Walks have highlighted our shows in the Backroom Gallery as well as our collaboration to show art on the walls of Cosmic Cup Cafe.
Sewake: What’s in store for the NEKAG this year?
Weisenfeld & Hoffer: Continuing to support our existing members and adding new ones. A goal for 2023 is to connect with young emerging artists and start a mentoring program.
Gillian Sewake is the executive director of Discover St. Johnsbury.
