Northeast Kingdom Employment Lags Rest Of State; Labor Force Shrinks

While the latest Vermont unemployment figures show the state bests regional and national levels, the Northeast Kingdom continues to trail the state with some of the highest unemployment in Vermont.
In September the statewide unemployment rate was 2.2 percent. While this represented an increase of .1 percent from revised August numbers it was still the lowest in the region and even the nation.
New England unemployment for the same time was reported at 3 percent and national unemployment was at 3.5 percent. The Northeast Kingdom, though, was notably higher than the state, which has been the case for quite some time.
“While this month’s report shows a slight increase in the unemployment rate, it is important to note that the data provided is preliminary and likely to be adjusted over time as more detailed information becomes available,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Even with this increase, Vermont’s rate remains one of the lowest in the country, making it hard for businesses to fill vacant positions with skilled talent.”
The Derby labor market had an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the highest in the state, and the St. Johnsbury labor market had an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent, the third highest in the state. Derby’s rate reflected a drop from 3.7 percent in August, while St. Johnsbury’s rate held steady. While statewide unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, which takes into consideration anticipated labor shifts - like school workers being off in the summer, labor market figures are not seasonally adjusted.
In both Derby and St. Johnsbury the size of the labor force fell from August to September, as did the number employed and unemployed. Derby’s labor force fell from 12,493 in August to 12,362, while the number of unemployed fell from 468 to 420.
In St. Johnsbury the labor force fell from 13,372 to 13,097 and the number of unemployed went from 367 to 354.
In August Harrington said, “Vermont’s unemployment rate continues to be among the lowest in the country. While this is good news for job seekers because it means there are employers hungry for talent, it does not necessarily mean finding meaningful work is easy. It takes hard work and determination, and even then, that may not be enough. Across the state, each of our regions is unique. Some regions suffer from a shortage of workers, while others a shortage of jobs, and in many of these same regions job seekers and employers also face challenges with transportation, housing, and childcare. It is these barriers to employment that take the task of finding work and make it unattainable for so many.”
The lowest unemployment in the state continues to be in the White River Junction labor market at 1.8 percent followed by Barre-Montpelier and Burlington-South Burlington labor markets at 1.9 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.