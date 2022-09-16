Northeast Kingdom Farmer Honored

First generation farmer, Jennifer Rodriguez of Triple J Pastures in Irasburg has won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced.
Rodriguez received the $5,000 award in recognition of outstanding service to the community, land stewardship, and innovation at the land trust’s annual member meeting in Waitsfield on Sept. 13.
Rodriguez started Triple J Pastures in 2018 with her spouse John Belanger when they moved to Vermont from the Boston area after years of working in the restaurant industry. They produce eggs, whole chickens and turkeys, pork, lamb, beef, and seasonal vegetables.
“I am extremely excited to have been selected for this award,” said Rodriguez. “I think small-scale, local agriculture is the future for Vermont,” she added, “and this award shows that we’re on the right track. The recognition gives us something to aspire to, to keep innovating and keep investing in what we do.”
Rodriguez is a first-generation American with a Dominican mother and Puerto Rican father.
“In my experience, starting a farm is very difficult,” Rodriguez said. “My husband is white and I think if not for him, it would have been nearly impossible for me to access the capital and land needed to start up our farm. The best way to support the BIPOC farming community is by buying our products, especially direct purchases on the farm or at farmers’ markets.”
“We are so delighted to honor Jennifer with this award,” said Nick Richardson, President & CEO of the Vermont Land Trust. “It’s no easy task moving to Vermont, starting up a farm, overcoming barriers, and finding success. We are lucky to have Jennifer as part of our Vermont farming community; and I take to heart her reminder that we have further to go in welcoming people of all backgrounds.”
Multiple markets, multiple products: From the Northeast Kingdom to central Vermont
Triple J are regular vendors at the Waitsfield and Stowe farmer’s markets. They also sell online and from a farmstand, both of which they set up during the pandemic.
They recently obtained a home catering license and plan to offer farm-made salsa, marinara sauce, crushed tomatoes, and maple blueberry jam using local blueberries.
“Obtaining our catering license to get the most out of our garden and sell value-added products was a big step forward for us this year, along with the sandwiches we make at farmer’s markets, which are very popular,” said Rodriguez.
Farming with nature
A key feature of Rodriguez’s approach to farming is a focus on building soil health and preventing erosion. They use heavy machinery as little as possible and have fenced off their pond and wetland.
“Our livestock selection mimics or works with nature,” said Rodriguez. “For example, we’ll put cows in a section of pasture to eat tall grass, and poultry will go in after to aerate soil, mix in cow manure, and consume bugs and parasites that may be in the pasture.”
Giving back to the community
Last year Triple J Pastures partnered with Kingdom Community Services, a food shelf in St. Johnsbury, to provide local meat, eggs, and vegetables to those in need, through a COVID relief grant from the Vermont Foodbank.
Rodriguez plans to use the award to invest in energy-efficient refrigeration at their farm stand, and to subsidize the cost of their products for their local neighbors.
“The prices we charge to try and cover our expenses are affordable in Stowe and other parts of the state, but not in the Northeast Kingdom where poverty rates are higher,” Rodriguez explained. “We would like our local community to reap the health and environmental benefits of having access to locally raised meat, vegetables and eggs at a price they can afford.”
Rodriguez is a member of the Vermont Releaf Collective, a statewide network created by and for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to advance racial equity in land, environment, agriculture, and foodways.
She navigates farm work with motherhood, caring for the couple’s daughter who is under two years of age. She and her husband are members of the American Farm Bureau Federation and of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT).
