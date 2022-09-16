Northeast Kingdom Farmer Honored

Jennifer Rodriguez, of Triple J Pastures in Irasburg, won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award in recognition of outstanding service to community, land stewardship, and innovation. (Contributed Photo)

First generation farmer, Jennifer Rodriguez of Triple J Pastures in Irasburg has won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award, the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) announced.

Rodriguez received the $5,000 award in recognition of outstanding service to the community, land stewardship, and innovation at the land trust’s annual member meeting in Waitsfield on Sept. 13.

