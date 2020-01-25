Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network Receives Grant From Vermont Community Foundation

The Northeast Kingdom Young Professionals Network (NEK YPN) recently received a $3,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Northeast Kingdom Fund. The grant will help further NEK YPN’s mission of supporting young professionals both socially and professionally by expanding outreach efforts and promoting a new Welcome Wagon Program.

“We are really excited to launch a new chapter of the Welcome Wagon Project here in the NEK. It will complement our efforts to connect residents and newcomers and build social capital in our communities” said Maire Folan, chair.

