GREAT NORTH WOODS, NH — The three northernmost Chambers of Commerce in New Hampshire are partnering together in a dual-pronged response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce, and the North Country Chamber of Commerce acknowledged $265,000 in state funding from the NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) in response to the pandemic, and are actively pursuing two initiatives to immediately put these funds to use.

