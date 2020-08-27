ST. JOHNSBURY — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recognized Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) for its outstanding commitment to quality care, based on its performance last year.

HHS grants quality awards to the highest performing Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) nationwide and health centers with significant quality improvement gains compared to the previous year.

