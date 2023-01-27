ST. JOHNSBURY — Three new members, Suzanne Legare Belcher, Barbara Morrow and Michael O’Dell, recently joined the Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) Board of Directors.
“We are thrilled to have these stellar individuals join our board,” said NCHC CEO Michael Costa. “Suzanne, Barbara, and Michael bring a wealth of experience and varied perspectives to the board. Their viewpoints and passion for health care will help guide our work to build healthy families and thriving communities.”
Belcher, of Montpelier, recently retired from the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Prior to that, she was a social worker in Ontario, Canada, and Vermont. “As a social worker, I saw how having good access to health care was key to a positive path for people,” said Legare Belcher. “I also have worked with many of the NCHC employees. Their energy and commitment to the mission of NCHC was palpable. I am looking forward to being a part of NCHC’s good work.”
Morrow, of Sutton, recently retired from the Orleans County Restorative Justice Center. Most of her career has been with nonprofits dedicated to education, justice, economic equity, and a healthier Northeast Kingdom. “Health is a basic area of equity and justice,” she said. “It’s a changing field and a challenging one. The very definition of health care is changing. I’m excited to help the tri-county area and to seeing what innovations we can manifest to lead.”
O’Dell, a Lyndonville resident, is an LNA in the Cardiology Department at NVRH. He holds national certification as a hospice and palliative nursing assistant, and is a Level One Psychiatric Technician. “I’m happy to serve on the Northern Counties board,” he said. “I want to be another voice for our community and other healthcare professionals. Serving on this board is an excellent way to accomplish that.”
