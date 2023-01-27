ST. JOHNSBURY — Three new members, Suzanne Legare Belcher, Barbara Morrow and Michael O’Dell, recently joined the Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have these stellar individuals join our board,” said NCHC CEO Michael Costa. “Suzanne, Barbara, and Michael bring a wealth of experience and varied perspectives to the board. Their viewpoints and passion for health care will help guide our work to build healthy families and thriving communities.”

