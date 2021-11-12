Northern Counties Health Care Presents Service Award To Dr. Sharon Fine

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recognized Dr. Sharon Fine with the first-ever Nancy and David Reynolds Service Award at the organization’s annual meeting held virtually on Oct. 27.
The Reynolds Award is intended to honor a lifetime of service by the Reynolds family to Northern Counties Health Care, and it will be given to recognize people with exceptional and longstanding service to the organization and its mission to provide compassionate care.
“The story of Northern Counties Health and the Reynolds family is inextricably linked,” NCHC’s CEO Michael Costa stated. “David Reynolds founded this organization nearly 50 years ago and led the organization for over 30 years. Nancy provided all kinds of in-kind support as David’s spouse and served for many years as a physical therapist for Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice. She has recently served as a board member and as board president during the pandemic, providing steady leadership and support to the organization.”
Nancy stepped down as board president at the annual meeting, as her daughter, Brynn Evans, has been hired by NCHC to be director of development, marketing & communications – the next generation of the Reynolds family to serve the organization.
The Board of Directors were pleased to honor Sharon Fine, MD with the award for her many years of clinical care, steady leadership, and willingness to help under difficult circumstances. Dr. Fine is a family physician who joined the team at Northern Counties’ Danville Health Center in 1997. She also served as NCHC’s medical director.
Dr. Fine has strong interest in clinical quality and believes that health care should be of the highest quality and lowest cost, and accessible to all. She has been recognized by her peers throughout Vermont as an advocate for patients and providers, as well as an expert on clinical-quality metrics and reporting.
“I lack the words to properly thank Sharon Fine for the job she has done at Northern Counties,” Costa said. “What makes this organization special, in primary care, dental, and home health & hospice, is that we have people like Sharon: smart, brave, committed, resilient, willing to sacrifice, determined, and gracious with their wisdom in helping patients, colleagues, and future clinicians. Our organization is indebted to Sharon for her service.”
As part of the annual meeting, NCHC thanked outgoing board member Cynthia Stuart. NCHC also welcomed four new board members: Patricia Aubin, Daniel Haycook, Adrianne Hutchin and Steven Winkler. A new slate of officers was elected and include Justin “Tin” Barton-Caplin as president, Maryellen Griffin as vice president, Sarah Rebecca “Becky” Galloway as treasurer, and Laura Newell as secretary.
“The annual meeting was a celebration of the past, present and future leadership of Northern Counties Health Care and the team that serves the communities with high-quality, accessible, and patient-centered health care,” Costa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.