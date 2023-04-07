ST. JOHNSBURY — The board of directors and management team of Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently unveiled a three-year strategic plan. The plan took effect on April 1, the start of its 2024 fiscal year.
The strategic plan is based on the voices of the community, data about the community’s health and well-being, and the deliberations of the NCHC Board of Directors and Management Team. The plan follows a Community Health Needs Assessment that featured the input of 1,328 community members, including leaders from more than 30 organizations.
“Collaboration and community engagement are key to our success,” said Christopher Town, NCHC’s chief strategy officer. “We will all be stronger together as we work to redefine health care beyond traditional healthcare services.”
The focus areas of the NCHC strategic plan are mental health, primary care, recruiting and retention, financial health, and inclusion. These areas are central to the strategic goals to expand capacity, increase access, leverage relationships, promote excellence, and advance sustainability. The focus areas and goals will shape NCHC’s operational strategies and guide the organization’s work over the coming years.
“We believe that Northern Counties will be the leader in preventative care and wellness in the NEK,” said Tin Barton-Caplin, NCHC board president. “We want to ensure our community members have opportunities for good health and great care, when and where they need it. That is the overarching goal of the new Strategic Plan.”
“Rural health care and our rural communities are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities,” said NCHC CEO Michael Costa. “Our strategic plan will help us face those challenges and leverage the opportunities. It will guide NCHC in our work to build healthy families and thriving communities as it builds on our proud tradition of leadership and service to our patients and the communities we serve.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.