ST. JOHNSBURY — The board of directors and management team of Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) recently unveiled a three-year strategic plan. The plan took effect on April 1, the start of its 2024 fiscal year.

The strategic plan is based on the voices of the community, data about the community’s health and well-being, and the deliberations of the NCHC Board of Directors and Management Team. The plan follows a Community Health Needs Assessment that featured the input of 1,328 community members, including leaders from more than 30 organizations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.