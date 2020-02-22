Northern Counties Health Care Welcomes Nurse To Concord Location

Gianna Menapace-Drew

Northern Counties Health Care, Inc. (NCHC), a network of five primary care centers, three dental centers, and a home health care and hospice division, welcomed Gianna Menapace-Drew, MSN, FNP-BC to the Concord Health Center.

She was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in New England for most of her life. After college, she worked as a high school Biology teacher, a lab technologist, and a genetic counselor before deciding to pursue a nursing career. She obtained a second bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1996, and an MSN from Simmons College in 2018.

