Northern Express Care Opening Newport Office July 11

NEWPORT — Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and North Country Hospital (NCH) plan to open Northern Express Care – Newport on Monday, July 11. The office will be at 137 Main St. in downtown Newport, and provide walk-in care.
“After months of planning and work, we are thrilled that the Newport community will have a new option for [health] care, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Michael Costa, chief executive officer of NCHC. “Community partnerships are key to improving life and access to care in the Northeast Kingdom. We are proud to partner with North Country Hospital to expand health care options in the region.”
“North Country Hospital is committed to improving the health of our community and we are grateful for this partnership to open a new walk-in care practice,” said NCH chief executive officer Brian Nall. “The Northern Express Care model is ideal. It’s open to everyone, provides an additional option for urgent non-emergency healthcare needs, and helps people connect to and establish relationships with regular primary care providers.”
“We have put together an excellent team for Northern Express Care-Newport,” added Chris Towne, NCHC chief strategy officer. “Care will be provided with no appointment needed for individuals in need of assistance with minor illness or injuries for things like, sprains, bumps and bruises, respiratory illnesses, and vaccinations.” It will be open Monday-Saturday, he added.
The community is invited to an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday, July 8 from 2-4:30. There will be special remarks, a ribbon-cutting, tours, snacks, and give-a-ways.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.