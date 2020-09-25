NorthWoods Accepting Applications For Second Season Of NEK Leadership Institute

The NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston is now accepting applications for the second season of the Northeast Kingdom Leadership Institute. This program, created with support from the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, seeks to challenge, support, and promote leaders who serve in northeastern Vermont.
This is the second session of the NEKLI, which provides participants with the tools, resources, and connections that will enable them to be more effective leaders as they address challenges in their work and in their communities. The cohort will include up to 12 community members, and will be directed by Maria Young, executive director at NorthWoods, with curriculum facilitated by John Castle, NCSU Superintendent, and regional experts. The session will also feature community members, political representatives, and other guest speakers to offer a diverse set of leadership models, tools and experience.
