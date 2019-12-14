Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
CHARLESTON — NorthWoods Stewardship Center is accepting nominations for the seventh annual George Buzzell Forest Stewardship Award. In honor of the esteemed county forester for which it is named, this award recognizes an individual who is making a positive impact on Northeast Kingdom forests. An award ceremony will be held at the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in March 2020.
During his 44 years as Orleans County Forester, George Buzzell exemplified the best practice of his trade, including research that helped to re-define sugarbush management in Vermont. George cast a welcoming net, encouraging education and inviting the widest community into the conversation and practice of forestry.
