Norwich Firm Planning Solar Power For Milarena Center In Barnet
Buy Now

Contributed https://www.milarepacenter.org/photo-gallery

Norwich Solar has received a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from the Vermont Public Utility Commission for a 500 kW AC solar array in Barnet. The ground-mounted system will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 135 homes per year.

Milarepa Center, located off Rt. 5 in Barnet, will host the array. Milarepa Center is a Tibetan Buddhist retreat center named for an 11th-century yogi famed for attaining enlightenment in a single lifetime. The center, an affiliate of the international organization the FPMT, hosts both public and private retreats and was founded in 1981 by students of Lama Thubten Yeshe and of Lama Zopa Rinpoche. Barnet Selectboard, Planning Commission and the Northeast Vermont Development Association, the regional planning commission, all granted “preferred siting” for the location.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.