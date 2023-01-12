Norwich Firm Planning Solar Power For Milarena Center In Barnet

Norwich Solar has received a Certificate of Public Good (CPG) from the Vermont Public Utility Commission for a 500 kW AC solar array in Barnet. The ground-mounted system will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 135 homes per year.
Milarepa Center, located off Rt. 5 in Barnet, will host the array. Milarepa Center is a Tibetan Buddhist retreat center named for an 11th-century yogi famed for attaining enlightenment in a single lifetime. The center, an affiliate of the international organization the FPMT, hosts both public and private retreats and was founded in 1981 by students of Lama Thubten Yeshe and of Lama Zopa Rinpoche. Barnet Selectboard, Planning Commission and the Northeast Vermont Development Association, the regional planning commission, all granted “preferred siting” for the location.
“We’re looking forward to moving this project forward in collaboration with Milarepa Center,” said Martha Staskus, Norwich Solar chief development officer. “They’ve been an enthusiastic supporter from the start and we’re glad to be seen as a trusted partner.”
“As a donation-based non-profit, hosting the solar array will help the Center with meeting its financial goals for the next 25 years, and we’ll continue to have open meadows/land for our use,” stated Milarepa Center director Dawn Holtz. She added that “the Center’s unanimous approval by its board members demonstrates the center’s strong commitment to sustainable operations and is an example of the Buddhist practice of ‘bodhichitta’ because of the good will that will spread through renewable solar energy generation for the outside community.”
The project has several more milestones to complete, including permitting, final design and procurement, before physical work is expected to begin next spring.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.