NRCD Names New District Manager

ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District (NRCD) recently announced the hiring of Emily Finnegan as district manager. She brings several years of experience working with farmers and landowners, providing technical assistance, and developing projects to protect natural resources and restore water quality.
Most recently, Finnegan worked as a conservation specialist for the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District.
Finnegan lives in Sutton with her family and is excited to work in her home district. Established in 1946, the Caledonia County Natural Resources Conservation District has spent over 50 years working with the 17 towns in Caledonia County. The mission of the Caledonia County NRCD is to coordinate technical, financial, and educational resources locally for the conservation of soil, water, and other natural resources. She can be reached at emily.finnegan@vt.nacdnet.net or 802-424-3149.
