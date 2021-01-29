NRVH Earns Gold Recognition For Social Media Campaign

NVRH VP of Medical Practices Laura Newell and her son Brady take a masked selfie to promote COVID-19 precautions while out in the community. “We do what we need to do to keep our family and community safe,” Newell says. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently received Gold from the first Annual Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards for its social media campaign, Keeping Our Community Safe. Staff members took selfies to highlight mask wearing and described the COVID-19 precautions they were taking while out in the community.

“We wanted to model the CDC guidelines for mask-wearing outside of the immediate NVRH community,” said Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health. “Because even when we’re not at work, we’re following precautions and we’re serving as role models for the public.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.