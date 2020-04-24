NVRH Announces New Doctor Joins St. Johnsbury Pediatrics

Dr. Marjel Zalvidar

ST. JOHNSBURY — Marjel Zaldivar, DO, has joined St. Johnsbury Pediatrics. She came aboard April 1 at the facility located at Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).

Before joining St. Johnsbury Pediatrics, Zaldivar worked for a pediatric group on the Jersey Shore. Originally from New York City, she is a graduate of New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board-certified in pediatrics. Dr. Zaldivar has spent much of her training and career in the New York City metropolitan area and has been in practice for almost a decade.

