NVRH Director Of Quality, Infection Preventionist Earns Certified Infection Control Credential

The Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. recently announced that Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Director of Quality and Infection Preventionist Patricia Launer has earned the Certified in Infection Control credential and has demonstrated a mastery of infection prevention and control knowledge by taking and passing this comprehensive examination. Certification is maintained through successful completion of the recertification examination every five years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted all that goes into keeping staff and patients safe from healthcare-associated infections,” Launer said. “Multiple components work together to prevent infections within the healthcare setting, including monitoring of water and air quality, environmental cleaning, sterilization, purchasing of PPE supplies, tracking lab values and placing patients on the correct transmission precautions. This certification allows me to demonstrate my commitment to – and understanding of – these diverse areas of expertise.”
