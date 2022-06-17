ST. JOHNSBURY — In honor of the quality care and compassion of its providers, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) recently donated $500 to H.O.P.E. and $500 to Umbrella, inc., as part of National Doctors’ Day.
“As providers, we know that health extends beyond the body,” NVRH neurologist and president of medical staff Dr. Amanda VanStraten said. “There are so many other factors that contribute to health, and we are happy that we can help our community outside of the exam room.”
H.O.P.E. is a private, nonprofit agency that helps families and individuals with life’s basic needs. H.O.P.E is not affiliated with any religious organization or agency, and to fund its mission, operates a thrift store in Lyndonville.
Umbrella’s mission is to cultivate a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression. Umbrella has been elevating the voices of women, families, and survivors of interpersonal violence since 1976. In 2020 Umbrella began to include prevention of substance misuse into its gender-violence prevention programming in recognition of the deep connection between these two community challenges.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.