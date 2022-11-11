NVRH Dr. Ryan Sexton Named Vermont Medical Society President

Ryan J. Sexton, M.D., FACEP, FFSMB , was named president of the Vermont Medical Society (VMS) during the VMS’ 209th annual meeting on Nov. 5 at Topnotch Resort in Stowe. Dr. Sexton is an emergency medicine physician and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury.
As president of VMS, Dr. Sexton will lead the Society’s public policy efforts in Montpelier and Washington, D.C. VMS priorities for the upcoming year include:
• passing a shield law to provide legal protections for clinicians that perform abortions services and gender-affirming care;
• strengthening primary care and preventive services through increased reimbursement rates, equal coverage for audio-only telehealth services, reduced administrative burdens and health care workforce development, and advancing policies to address pediatric mental health needs adequately.
“I am excited to step into this role,” Dr. Sexton stated. “The healthcare community faces extreme challenges right now, but these challenges can also be viewed as opportunities for improvement. Together, with the breadth of experience of my VMS colleagues, we can work to both ensure the sustainability of our practices and to enhance patient access to care. Access to care must be a primary focus for our policymakers.
“At the same time, many of us face unprecedented risk of workplace violence. Violence against healthcare workers must be urgently addressed. In the face of the recent Dobb’s decision, legal protections for those who provide abortion services and gender-affirming care also must be secured.
“We have a lot of work to do, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves.”
Dr. Sexton graduated from the UVM College of Medicine and completed residency in emergency medicine at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. After his fellowship training, Dr. Sexton practiced clinically at Cooper Hospital as assistant professor of emergency medicine before returning to work at NVRH.
Dr. Sexton is double board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine in the specialties of emergency medicine and emergency medical services.
