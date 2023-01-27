NVRH Emergency Department Earns Prestigious Award
NVRH Emergency Room Director Sarah Jewell.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey for patient experience performance in the Emergency Department.

This is the second time that NVRH has received a Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award. The award, which recognizes healthcare organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience, was awarded to the Emergency Department in 2020 as well.

