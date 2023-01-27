NVRH Emergency Department Earns Prestigious Award

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey for patient experience performance in the Emergency Department.
This is the second time that NVRH has received a Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award. The award, which recognizes healthcare organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience, was awarded to the Emergency Department in 2020 as well.
“Receiving this award again goes to show that even when times are tough and we are pressed to find space, our Emergency Department team steps up and not only provides the necessary care, but does so with excellence,” NVRH CEO Shawn Tester said. “These folks should be proud; they are truly making a difference in the lives of our community.”
As of fall 2022, NVRH has embarked on the largest renovation and expansion of clinical space – coined the West Wing Project – since the original construction in 1972. With the goal of continuing to provide high quality care for the community, this project will greatly expand the physical space in the Emergency Department, Laboratory and Pharmacy.
“This is an extraordinary achievement for our department especially given all of the staffing challenges and capacity issues that we have experienced over the past year,” Emergency Department Medical Director Ryan Sexton said. “This acknowledgment speaks to the commitment of our staff to prioritize not only clinical care but also patient experience, 24/7, 365 days per year. We have a dedicated team that goes above and beyond to ensure patients receive the care they need. I am proud to be part of this amazing and caring team.”
Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience.
“This is an exciting honor for our team,” Emergency Department Director Sarah Jewell, RN said. “And it’s also a great reminder that hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed as we strive to care for community with the utmost compassion, care and respect.”
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, NVRH is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and the communities they serve,” Press Ganey CEO Patrick T. Ryan said. “The staff in NVRH’s Emergency Department have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them.”
