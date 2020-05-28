Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Flek Inc. received four awards from the 37th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards: Gold for the hospital’s internal monitor displays; Silver for the Four Seasons Orthopaedics ad series; Bronze for the Get Active ad series; and Bronze for the 2019 Annual Report.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is one of the oldest healthcare advertising awards competition. Awards are sponsored by the Healthcare Marketing Report, a publication that covers healthcare marketing, advertising and business development. To select the winners of the 37th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, a national panel reviewed each submission, and entries were judged on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact.

