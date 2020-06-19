ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Flek Inc. received two awards this past May from the Aster Awards Program: Gold for the 2019 Annual Report and Silver for Energize 365’s Get Active newspaper ad series.

The Aster Awards Program recognizes healthcare marketing professionals for excellence in advertising, marketing and communications. Winning entries are judged by a panel of industry experts and are published in Marketing Healthcare Today magazine.

