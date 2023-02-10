NVRH Hires Dr. Newman For Palliative Clinic

ST. JOHNSBURY — Elizabeth Newman, MD, has joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Palliative Medicine Clinic, which supports the medical, emotional and comfort needs of patients dealing with a serious and challenging illness.
Dr. Newman has been practicing family medicine for 34 years and palliative care for three years. She received her undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), attended the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and completed her resident in family medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center in 1988.
Dr. Newman began her work in palliative care after recognizing that it was much needed within the patient population she served.
“Working as a family physician, my patients were aging and I found myself increasingly reaching out to a local palliative care physician for guidance in helping my patients and their families,” she said. “Their advice and support was wonderful and I realized that palliative medicine was so helpful. So I decided to take a sabbatical and undertake a one-year fellowship to become a certified hospice and palliative medicine physician.”
Dr. Newman spent the first ten years of her career at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. “I loved the smaller rural hospital community,” she noted. “During my palliative medicine fellowship, I spent as much time as possible in smaller community hospitals working with rural home health agency teams. I envisioned that my ideal job would be working for a small rural hospital in Vermont doing both inpatient and outpatient palliative medicine as well as hospice.
“NVRH’s support of palliative care is unique,” Dr. Newman added. “Some hospitals have a strong inpatient palliative consult service. Others have special rooms for end-of-life patients. A few offer palliative consultation at nursing homes. But none that I am aware of offer all of these services like NVRH. I was impressed to see that support of palliative medicine is even in NVRH’s mission statement.”
This is the 10th anniversary of the palliative care practice. When the practice began in 2013, two physicians were working part-time. In the first month, they saw about ten patients.
“Over the years, as the community has learned about our specialty and the value it adds to someone who is experiencing a life-limiting disease, we have seen palliative care grow and grow,” Palliative Medicine Clinic Director Sarah Winans said. “We now are able to see over 100 patients a month. I am very excited about the perspective Dr. Newman brings to our team, her passion for our patients and that together, we can continue to grow our practice.”
