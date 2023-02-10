NVRH Hires Dr. Newman For Palliative Clinic
Elizabeth Newman, MD

ST. JOHNSBURY — Elizabeth Newman, MD, has joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Palliative Medicine Clinic, which supports the medical, emotional and comfort needs of patients dealing with a serious and challenging illness.

Dr. Newman has been practicing family medicine for 34 years and palliative care for three years. She received her undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), attended the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and completed her resident in family medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center in 1988.

