NVRH Holds Annual Meeting

Executive Director of Lumunos Clinicians Wellbeing Services Doug Wysockey-Johnson addresses burnout, the meaning of work, and the health benefits of social connections at NVRH’s annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. (Courtesy Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Over 150 Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Corporators and community leaders attended the organization’s annual meeting at Northern Vermont University on Dec. 3. The meeting, which marked the end of NVRH’s 2019 fiscal year, highlighted organizational achievements from the past year and featured remarks from NVRH CEO Shawn Tester, NVRH Board Chair Tom Robinson, and the Executive Director of Lumunos Clinicians Wellbeing Services Doug Wysockey-Johnson. The meeting also included election and re-election of Corporators and trustees.
In the opening remarks, Robinson noted exciting future endeavors, including plans for meeting the community’s after-hours and convenient care needs. He also introduced incoming Board Chair, Jane Arthur, and commented on increased engagement at quarterly Corporator meetings.
