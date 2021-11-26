NVRH Honors Four Nurses With DAISY Awards

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital nurses, Kim LaBounty, LPN, Women’s Wellness; Pauline Sylvain, RN, Emergency Department; Diane Gonyaw Covell, LPN, Kingdom Internal Medicine; and Megan Johnson, RN, NVRH Specialty Clinics, were honored Nov. 16 with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® for compassionate care and peer support, during the DAISY Award ceremony at NVRH.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. “The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families,” NVRH Vice President Diana Gibbs stated.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do,” Bonnie Barnes, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation, said. “The kind of work the nurses at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
The four recipients were nominated by patients whose lives and experiences were significantly impacted by the care they received, as well as families of patients and colleagues.
“Presenting these awards continues to be one of the highlights of my nursing career,” NVRH Chief Nursing Officer Julie Schneckenburger said. “We try to maintain an element of surprise for these well-deserved honorees. As overwhelming as this past year has been for everyone in healthcare, these four nurses were able to show an extra bit of ‘love’ to patients and coworkers, and were recognized for it by their peers, patients and family members.
“NVRH is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” Schneckenburger added. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at NVRH. DAISY nomination forms and collection boxes can be found in units throughout the hospital and at all medical practices. Electronic nominations can also be completed by visiting www.daisyfoundation.org/NVRH.
