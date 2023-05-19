ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) nurses Jan Oliver, Megan Whitaker and Pamela Sweet were each honored for compassionate care and peer support with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week, which ran from May 6 through May 12, 2023.

The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the care nurses provide their patients and their families. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 from complications of the autoimmune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this award.

