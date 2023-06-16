NVRH Midwife Inducted As ACNM Fellow
Jade Kaplan

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) Jade Kaplan, who has recently returned from the Mediterranean, where she worked with refugees, has been inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Nurse Midwives (ACNM).

The ACNM states that, “The Fellowship in the American College of Nurse-Midwives (FACNM) is an honor bestowed upon those midwives whose demonstrated leadership within ACNM, clinical excellence, outstanding scholarship, and professional achievement have merited special recognition both within and outside of the midwifery profession.”

