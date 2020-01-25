Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and NEK Prosper – Caledonia and Southern Essex’s Accountable Health Community have launched the NEK Prosper Healthy Cents Fund. The Healthy Cents Fund provides multi-year funding for organizations serving people in the NVRH service area of Caledonia and southern Essex counties.

The purpose of the NEK Prosper Healthy Cents Fund is to provide funding for projects that will create healthy and thriving communities and positive social, economic or environmental impact across a wide range of areas, including things like affordable and supportive housing, healthy food production and access, transportation, education and arts and culture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.