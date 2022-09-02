ST. JOHNSBURY — After four days of a Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH)-hosted wound course, all participants who tested on-campus are now Wound Care Certified (WCC) with a pass-rate of 100 percent, NVRH recently announced.
Fifteen participants attended the July 25-29 course, including staff from NVRH, North Country Hospital (Newport), Caledonia Home Health & Hospice (St. Johnsbury), Grace Cottage Hospital (Townshend Vt.), Cheshire Medical Center (Keene N.H.), Valley Regional Hospital (Claremont N.H.), and Alice Day Peck Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.).
NVRH staff who took the wound course include surgeons Dr. Annick Kaufman and Dr. Laura Stoiber, as well as nurses Brenda Rodgers, RN, Wendy Longmoore, RN and Dawn Flood-Dunn, RN. Home Health & Hospice staff include nurses Kristin Freeto, RN, Haley Lowell, RN and Jaime Berube, RN. They now join wound care-certified staff members Eileen Shea, RN; Erika Downing, RN; Glenn Wagner, RN; Nancy Macey, RN and Trisha Bullard, PA.
The objective of the certification is to provide assurance and promote the delivery of safe and effective skin and wound management. “Wound care has a significant impact on patient health outcomes,” NVRH Clinical Nurse Educator Kara Lawrence said. “So it’s really exciting that these folks have deepened their knowledge to best serve our patients.”
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is in St. Johnsbury.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.