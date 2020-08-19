ST. JOHNSBURY– Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Regional Prevention Partnership Coordinator Cheryl Chandler has accepted to serve as a board member for the Vermont Prevention Certification Board. The Vermont Prevention Certification Board, in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Alcohol & Drug Abuse Programs (ADAP Division) and the Center for Health and Learning (CHL), is a new initiative aimed to strength prevention work throughout the state.
The mission of the Vermont Prevention Certification Board will be to help ensure that prevention services in Vermont are provided in an appropriate, ethical manner utilizing best practices.
