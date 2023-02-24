NVRH Ranked Vermont’s Best In Community Benefits
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Lown Institute Hospital Index has ranked Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) number one in the state - and in the top 15 percent nationally - for community benefits.

Using data from 2019, the Lown Institute Hospital Index community benefit metric took into account NVRH’s spending on charity care, community health initiatives and Medicaid revenue.

