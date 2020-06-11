NVRH’s Laural Ruggles Publishes In Prestigious Health Journal

Laural Ruggles

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Marketing and Community Health Improvement vice president Laural Ruggles has published “Frameworks for Community Impact — Community Case Study” in Frontiers in Public Health, a multidisciplinary open-access journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research.

The article was published June 2 in the journal, which plays an important part in the work of academics, clinicians, policymakers and researchers worldwide.

