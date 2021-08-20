Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc. (VITL) recently welcomed Shawn Burroughs, CIO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), to its board of directors. He will be chairing the board’s technology committee.
Burroughs brings more than 15 years of health information technology experience to VITL. Currently, he oversees all aspects of data aggregation, connectivity, security, and analytics at NVRH in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Burroughs is a key player in NVRH’s strategic plan that includes adopting and implementing technologies in support of high-quality health care. He holds an M.B.A. in Healthcare Administration and Management.
“We are thrilled to have Shawn as part of the VITL board,” said board chair Leah Fullem. “His experience and innovative thinking will be an asset as VITL continues to manage and enhance its robust data sharing network for the Vermont health care community.”
VITL also announced the appointment of Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (VAHHS) as board secretary and member of the VITL executive committee.
Founded in 2005, VITL is the legislatively designated operator of the Vermont Health Information Exchange, a secure, statewide data network that gives health care clinicians the ability to electronically exchange and access medical records.
