NVRH Welcomes Bradwell to Corner Medical

Brent Braswell, FNP

LYNDONVILLE – Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital recently welcomed nurse practitioner Brent Braswell, FNP, to the care team at Corner Medical in Lyndon. Braswell has a Masters in Nursing from Herzing University. He earned his bachelor in Nursing from Western Governors University.

Braswell served in the US Air Force for eight years and worked as a registered nurse in Texas for many years. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, Braswell was the Director of Nursing in a skilled nursing facility and kept up his patient care nursing skills by working in an emergency department on the weekend.

