NVRH Welcomes New Anesthesia Provider, David Kapplan

David Kapplan

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital recently welcomed David Kapplan, DNAP, MSN, RN, CRNA, as the newest member of the Anesthesiology Department. David joins NVRH from a critical access hospital in central Washington state and is looking forward to working and living back in New England.

As a certified nurse anesthetist, David worked in hospitals in both Washington state and Connecticut, with internships in New Mexico, Texas and Washington. Prior to being a certified registered nurse anesthetist, David worked as a registered nurse on cardiac care units at Hartford Hospital. He holds a masters of science degree in Anesthesia, as well as a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, both from Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.