Northern Vermont University has been awarded a $465,000 USDA Rural Utilities (RUS) grant to expand videoconferencing services in rural communities throughout the state.

The funding will support the development of 30 additional community sites to expand access to workforce training and education, distance learning opportunities, and telemedicine in underserved areas throughout the state – bringing the total number of community sites to 60. The first sites were developed through the first round of RUS funding and are located in high schools around Vermont.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.