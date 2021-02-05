NVU-Lyndon Grad Leads Charge To Change Name Of Music Website

LYNDONVILLE —The efforts of a Northern Vermont University-Lyndon graduate helped bring about the change of the name of a widely-known music website.
NVU-Lyndon Music Business and Industry alum, Cameran Davis, Class of 2019, prevailed in convincing Gearslutz, a pro-audio forum website, to change its name. It all began in early January when Davis, now a production assistant for two guitar pedal companies in the Boston area, was on the Gearslutz.com website and wrote on Instagram, “I really hate this website’s name.” Her post received a lot of response, including encouragement to create a petition to get the name changed.
On Jan. 6, Davis posted a petition to Change.org, that read, “This petition was created with the hopes of encouraging Gearslutz to change their name to something that more appropriately represents the gear community. Gearslutz is widely regarded and refers to themselves as ‘The No.1 Website for Pro Audio.’ Every engineer I know has used/uses it, and most of the engineers I know feel uncomfortable with the name. I have been one of two women sitting in an engineering class and a professor has uncomfortably mentioned the website, apologizing for the name, but bringing it up because it has been an important resource to use when learning about gear.”
The petition generated nearly 5,000 responses in a few short days. There was considerable pushback on social media and on the Gearslutz site itself, with many slamming the petition and any effort to change the name. The company even posted a response in an attempt to justify the name.
But the ballooning support for Davis’s petition changed all that, and on Jan. 19, Gearslutz CEO Jules Standen committed to changing the name, with site and technical revisions complete by summer 2021.
“I do think the word matters,” Davis said. “And all of the backlash shows how much the word matters. If someone gets upset or feels threatened by this, it says a lot about them. It’s a business in an industry that hasn’t always been accepting of women.”
“This is a huge victory for inclusivity in the audio industry,” said NVU Music Business and Industry Assistant Prof. Brian Warwick. “This is exactly what we look for in our graduates. That site is the pro audio industry’s biggest resource for technical information and trouble-shooting equipment. It has 1.6 million daily visitors from 218 countries.”
