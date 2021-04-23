LYNDONVILLE — The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) named NVU-Lyndon Professor Pat Shine as a VSCS Faculty Fellow for 2021-22.
Co-chair of the Department of Psychology and Human Services on the Lyndon campus, Professor Shine’s fellowship will focus on social justice best practices as she works with the VSCS Social Justice Partners group “to lay a strong foundation for social justice that’s woven into the fabric of the VSCS,” Shine said.
“Social justice has been a passion my entire professional life,” Shine said. “The VSCS Social Justice Partners group provides a forum to address systemic issues across the state college system.”
Prof. Shine’s work emphasizes challenging all forms of oppression (i.e., sexism, classism, heterosexism), as well as strengthening racial justice. “Social justice is an outcome and a process,” she said. “There’s a lot of focus on the outcomes, such as gender inclusivity and hiring practices. But what does social justice look like in practice and how can it be strengthened across the system so this work continues on through staffing changes that occur over time?”
“I have no doubt that Professor Shine will excel as a VSCS Faculty Fellow working with the VSCS Social Justice Partners group,” said NVU President Elaine C. Collins. “She has clearly demonstrated her long-standing passion and commitment to this critically-important work at NVU and for the Vermont State Colleges System.”
The VSCS Social Justice Partners group is already at work, representatives having attended VSCS Board of Trustees meetings in fall 2020 to share reports about social justice efforts on individual campuses. The group has also made recommendations to the board about how this work could be supported and sustained system-wide.
VSCS Faculty Fellows are chosen through an application process; two fellowships are awarded each year. Each fellow receives a reduction in their teaching load for one semester and a small stipend to help support their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.