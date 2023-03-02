NEWPORT — Portable skidder bridges, available to rent in Orleans County by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD) in Newport, are designed and intended for use as temporary structures for crossing streams during logging operations.

When properly utilized, portable skidder bridges allow loggers to meet the “acceptable management practices” for timber harvesting. The bridges help minimize streambank and stream bed disturbances by reducing sediment and debris from entering streams. “The use of portable skidder bridges is increasingly popular with loggers and landowners, who realize the environmental and economic benefits,” stated the OCNRCD’s Bevin Barber-Campbell.

