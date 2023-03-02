NEWPORT — Portable skidder bridges, available to rent in Orleans County by the Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District (OCNRCD) in Newport, are designed and intended for use as temporary structures for crossing streams during logging operations.
When properly utilized, portable skidder bridges allow loggers to meet the “acceptable management practices” for timber harvesting. The bridges help minimize streambank and stream bed disturbances by reducing sediment and debris from entering streams. “The use of portable skidder bridges is increasingly popular with loggers and landowners, who realize the environmental and economic benefits,” stated the OCNRCD’s Bevin Barber-Campbell.
The Orleans County Portable Skidder Bridge Rental Program was started in 2009. The bridge, built by students at the North Country Career Center in Newport, is 20 feet long by 12 feet wide and 10 inches thick, consisting of three 4’ x 20’ panels with weight limits. Technical assistance on placement and use is available from the staff at VT Forest Parks and Recreation.
Since 1946, the OCNRCD has been working to protect and enhance the soil and waters of Orleans County by seeking solutions to local environmental concerns, and providing leadership, education and conservation program services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.