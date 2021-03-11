Orford Farmer Tom Thomson Joins SPNHF Forestry Committee

CONCORD, N.H. — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (SPNHF) recently welcomed Tom Thomson of Orford to its Forestry Committee. The committee is responsible for advising the Board of Trustees on the art and science of managing the natural resources of the forests on the Forest Society’s fee-owned reservations. The Forestry Committee also advises the Forest Society on issues related to advancing sustainable forestry as a conservation tool, recommends policies regarding forest management, and advises staff on matters of long-term planning, annual forest management work, and budgeting.
“We are fortunate to have Tom as a member of our Forestry Committee, as we seek to set a standard for forest stewardship and advocacy throughout New Hampshire,” said SPNHF President Jack Savage. “His experience as a tree farmer and lifetime of advocacy on behalf of forests and forest landowners will be invaluable.”
Thomson, along with his wife, Sheila, runs and operates Thomson Family Tree Farm in Orford. He acquired his first woodlot of 125 acres with his two older brothers in 1956. He has advocated for sustainable forestry on the local, state, national, and international levels through tours of his tree farm to school kids, elected officials, forestry students, and other organizations. He has written articles and has testified before the N.H. State legislature and U.S. Senate sharing stories of good land stewardship and advocating for sound forest management policies.
Thomson has received numerous state and national forestry awards, including most recently the New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association 2020 President’s Award, the 2006 National Arbor Day Foundation Good Steward Award, and the Forest Landowner Association 2005 Forest Landowner of the Year Award.
#####
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests was founded in 1901 to “perpetuate the forests of New Hampshire through their wise use and complete reservation in places of scenic beauty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.