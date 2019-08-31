Our Corner Store located at 4 Main Street in Whitefield, N.H., will be holding a bag sale Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7. Recipients of funds are non-profit community service groups in the area and individual community members who find themselves in need of emergency assistance.
Find a number of things for ‘back to school’ including clothing, books and puzzles. The nights are getting a little cooler so now is the time to look for jackets and sweaters. There’s a good supply of household items for home and dorm.
The store invites people to donate items to the store. Donations of gently used clothing and household articles and furniture are welcome during store hours.
“The store has been blessed with wonderful success since opening, thanks to donations of community members, hours worked by willing volunteers, and all the folks coming in to shop,” noted information from Our Corner Store.
The store is overseen by an ecumenical board of directors who are affiliated with multiple churches and denominations in Whitefield, Lancaster, Littleton, Lunenburg, Bethlehem, and Jefferson. Inquire at the store for applications and information, or if you feel called to volunteer your time.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.