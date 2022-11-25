Outdoor Recreation Drives Economic Recovery

A cross-country skier and his dog enjoy the trails at Dashney Nordic Center in East Burke. The Burke Mountain ski area is seen in the background. (Contributed Photo)

As first snowflakes fly, new national and state data shows that Vermont continues to lead the nation in outdoor recreation as a key linchpin of the state’s economy.

On Nov. 9, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account (ORSA) released data on the economic impact of outdoor recreation in 2021. “The report shows that spending in Vermont generated by activities from snow sports to camping, hiking, boating, and biking continues to increase exponentially,” stated Kelly Ault, executive director of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA).

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.