Outstanding Employee Owners Of 2019 Recognized At Littleton Coin Company

Littleton Coin Company recently celebrated employees. In the front are employee-owner award winners Lynn Campagna, Garrett McMann, Heidi Emmons, Kathy Simonds. In back are President John Hennessey, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Brooks, Vice President of Marketing David Barber. (Courtesy Photo)
Littleton Coin Company (LCC) announced its annual awards for outstanding achievements by employee owners. The Maynard Sundman Quality Awards named for LCC’s beloved founder and the Suggestion of the Year Award were presented at a company meeting on Jan. 16, by Chief Operating Officer Stephen Brooks and Director of Fulfillment Dawn Carlson.
Garrett McMann of LCC’s Coin Processing department was named the Maynard Sundman Quality Employee of the Year for 2019. Joining the Coin Processing group over six years ago, McMann was recognized for outstanding job performance in a variety of roles, enthusiastic assistance on special projects and to other departments, and a consistently friendly, positive and inspiring manner. Achieving a production rate of 113 percent and overall quality level of nearly 100 percent, McMann received over 20 commendations from his peers during 2019 for his contributions to the company.
