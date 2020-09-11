Pam Smith To Retire After Careers Of Caring And Supporting Families In VT And The NEK

Pam Smith

ST. JOHNSBURY — After more than eight years at the NEK Council on Aging, and 1.5 years as the director of Client and Caregiver Support, Pam Smith will retire effective Sept. 18. During her career at the Council, Smith has provided support to hundreds of NEK families by providing informational classes, support groups, respite grants, and a shoulder to lean on.

Her personal journey in caregiving started when her grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.