Pam White Retires From Columbia Forest Products

Pam White retired from Columbia Forest Products, after 42 ½ years of service. Born in Newport, she graduated from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans.

Pam joined Columbia Forest Products on Sept. 27, 1977 as a line grader.

