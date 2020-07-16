Partridge Retiring From UCA

United Christian Academy, in Newport, recently announced the retirement of Debra Partridge. Debra taught at UCA for 20 years since the Lower School was founded in 2000. She has also held other leadership positions, including Academic Leader.
