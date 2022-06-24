Passumpsic Bank Again Makes Forbes List For Best Banks

ST. JOHNSBURY — Passumpsic Bank has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2022.
Forbes Best-In-State Banks 2022 list is based on the results of independent surveys involving approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate the financial institutions where they have or have had checking accounts, stated Passumpsic Bank’s Stacey Allen.
Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: ‘Trust,’ ‘Terms & Conditions,’ ‘Branch Services,’ ‘Digital Services,’ and ‘Financial Advice.’ Based on the results of the study, Passumpsic Bank is one of only 133 banks to be awarded this honor. It is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and the awards list can be viewed online.
“This is the fifth consecutive year that our bank has made this list. This is a testament to the passionately dedicated employees who genuinely serve the needs of our customers. We, Team Passumpsic, thank our customers for allowing us to be part of their lives and life’s adventures. We are truly humbled by the honor,” states Jim Kisch, bank president & CEO.
