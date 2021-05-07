ST. JOHNSBURY — The following promotions and title changes were approved by the Passumpsic Bank Board of Trustees at the Bank’s Annual meeting held recently.
Joyce Schartner was promoted to Vice President - Customer Support - Operations Administrator. Schartner has been with the bank going on 33 years, serving as Customer Support and Operations Administrator since 2018. She is dedicated to and effective in her role overseeing customer support, the bank’s electronic banking functions as well as building maintenance and new construction. She also holds the designation of Accredited ACH Professional through the National Automated Clearing House Association.
Dawn Shatney was promoted to Vice President/Loan Operations Manager. She has 30 years of loan and banking experience, with 13 of those years on Team Passumpsic. In her current role, which she has held since 2012, Shatney oversees the consumer- and commercial-loan processing and servicing teams of the bank. She also provides a wealth of knowledge of loan and legal documentation.
Alycia Vosinek was promoted to Vice President/Commercial Banker, and has recently returned to the Littleton market in her new role as Commercial Banker. She brings over 29 years of banking experience to this position, including 13 years in Littleton. She has a keen knowledge of the Littleton business environment.
Kristina McLaughlin was promoted to HR/Employee Engagement Officer/Assistant Treasurer. She has been with the bank for more than 13 years, the last 11 in the Human Resource Dept. She is a skillful recruiter, employee onboarder, and coordinates employee engagement programs which reflect and reinforce the bank’s culture.
Allison Jackson was promoted to AVP/Branch Manager/Assistant Treasurer. She leads the steady growth in Littleton in her second year at Passumpsic Bank, drawing on her 17 years of banking experience.
Holly Fortin was promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. Fortin has been with the bank for 20 years, and recently took on managing both the Lancaster and Whitefield branches. Her knowledge and experience are a great asset to the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.